Tesla boss Elon Musk is known for regularly sharing interesting stories and updates on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Recently, the billionaire posted a video featuring Tesla’s Optimus robot. The video shows Optimus picking a shirt out of a basket and flawlessly folding it with both hands. The video gained traction online, with many people questioning if it was real or CGI. Since being shared, the video has received over 60 million views, likes, and comments. Musk tweeted another post writing 'important note' that said, "Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won’t require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt)". 'Namaste': Humanoid Robot Tesla Optimus Does Yoga in Viral Video, Elon Musk Shares Pic.

Elon Musk Shares Video of Optimus the Humanoid Robot in Action:

Optimus folds a shirt pic.twitter.com/3F5o3jVLq1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

With An Important Note

Important note: Optimus cannot yet do this autonomously, but certainly will be able to do this fully autonomously and in an arbitrary environment (won’t require a fixed table with box that has only one shirt) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)