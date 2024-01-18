The 'orange peel theory', which is originally a TikTok trend, became popular in several sections of the internet around November 2023. For those who don't know, this notion functions as a kind of gauge for whether your partner genuinely loves you. Your companion needs to peel oranges for you without asking in order for you to pass the test. According to this widely shared idea, their small yet considerate gesture shows that they actually do care about you. For past some time, a lot of people have been watching videos and reading posts about it on several social media sites. Indians have recently embraced this idea and given it a desi touch. Regarding the viral orange peel theory, people have posted a variety of amusing memes and funny posts. Take a look at some of the top posts that surfaced on the Indian side of social media. 'Me At 19' Trends on Twitter, Opens Floodgates of Nostalgia as Netizens Share Old Photographs.

Orange Peel Theory Takes Social Media by Storm

First date : what are your skills Me : pic.twitter.com/8ITtmXnI2v — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) January 17, 2024

Romance Tumblr Blogs orange peel twitter is giving 2010 romance tumblr blogs pic.twitter.com/ziBgOT8mw7 — kelsey (@kelseysigh) January 17, 2024 Orange Peel Shorts Me watching all these orange peeling videos on YouTube after finding out that girls like this skill pic.twitter.com/U7yOC36qM8 — Javed. (@iamthejaved) January 17, 2024 Orange Peel Guys Dads who have been peeling and cutting fruits for years seeing their daughters settle for bare minimum orange peel guys pic.twitter.com/CJZbjyHn4P — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) January 17, 2024

