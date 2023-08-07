Ritesh Agarwal, the CEO and founder of OYO, recently posted a tweet about an incident that happened almost ten years ago. He provided insight into the startup's early stages and its difficulties. Agarwal stated that his phone number was even available on the customer service page at the time. A flashback image showing him on call, standing in front of OYO's third location in Gurgaon with the front office manager, was included in the tweet. OYO to Add 500 Hotels in Host Cities of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

See Pic Here:

Throwback to 2013/14, in front of our third property in Gurgaon with the front office manager. I don't exactly remember who I was on a call with but most likely it was a customer trying to book a hotel at 12 am in the night since our website had crashed. 😅 Oh, the memories!… pic.twitter.com/w5fpsLRHXF — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) August 6, 2023

