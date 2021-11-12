A video has surfaced online of a 'paan brownie' getting served at an eatery in Ahmedabad. In the viral video, one can see how this latest bizarre food combination 'paan brownie' is prepared. Firstly, a brownie is placed on hot chocolate sauce and garnished with a scoop of ice cream and finally, topping it with paan, which is a famous flavourful preparation with betel leaf. The caption of the viral video read " Pan and browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. [sic]"

Watch the video of 'Pan Brownie' here:

Pan and Browny Combo. Only from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggXwGURFS1 — raman (@Dhuandhaar) November 9, 2021

The video went viral with thousands of views and reactions started pouring in. Netizens were clearly unhappy with it. Here's how they reacted.

Check out the reactions here:

Ain't there an IPC section where u can arrest those who massacre food like this? 😒 https://t.co/RM3HAxcHah — Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) November 10, 2021

This could be an effective way to get me to diet. https://t.co/puamLtUnWl — Sakshi R (@sakshi2496) November 10, 2021

some thing is missing, grated cheese perhaps https://t.co/8u00q7s1TL — Anshu (@anshumaha21) November 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)