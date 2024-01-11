A street food vendor has become an internet sensation after a video of him making a humorous comment went viral. The vendor, in a light-hearted manner, trolled educated professionals by saying, “Padha Likha Kam Hun, Isliye Zyada Kamata Hun” (I am less educated, that’s why I earn more). The video has been widely shared on social media and has garnered significant attention. 'Jai Shree Ram' School Students Respond To Roll Call In Unique Way Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration, Videos From Classrooms Go Viral.

Street Food Vendor’s Witty Remark

Yesa Nhi Bolna Tha Bhai Dukhi Kardiya😞😞 pic.twitter.com/Ius4sOZ68J — Lamer MVP (@Doyouknowmvp) January 10, 2024

