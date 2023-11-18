Palestinian flag flew from leaning tower of Pisa in Italy amid Israel-Hamas war. Photo and video of the Palestinian flag flying from Leaning Tower of Pisa has gone viral on social media. Reports said that a group of Italian students waved a Palestinian flag from the Leaning Tower of Pisa on Friday, November 19. They also lit a couple of smoke bombs before descending. No damage was reported. Israel Attacks: People, With Palestine Flags, Celebrate Hamas’ Attack on Israel in London, Video Surfaces.

Palestinian Flag Flies From Leaning Tower of Pisa

Palestinian flag flies from the Tower of Pisa, Italy – reports pic.twitter.com/KoArM2nmvk — RT (@RT_com) November 17, 2023

JUST IN: Palestine Flag 🇵🇸 on Leaning Tower of Pisa 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/xPIiQSSyvR — Mister J. - مسٹر جے (@Angryman_J) November 17, 2023

