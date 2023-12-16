An unusual video from Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media. It shows a paraglider soaring in the sky on an electric two-wheeler on Thursday, December 14. The locals were amazed by the sight and captured it on their phones. The paraglider had taken out the battery of the two-wheeler to make it lighter and safer for the flight. The rare event happened in Bandla Dhar, a famous tourist spot in Himachal Pradesh. And the person who pulled it off was the pilot, Harsh, a Punjab native. Himachal Pradesh Disaster Relief Fund: MHA Approves Rs 633.73 Crore for State Which Faced Floods, Landslides During Southwest Monsoon This Year.

Paragliding On E-Scooter

अद्भुत : पंजाब के हर्ष ने बिलासपुर (HP) के आसमान में स्कूटी संग पैराग्लाइडिंग की। उन्होंने जमीन से 200 मीटर से ज्यादा ऊंचाई पर 6-7 KM की उड़ान भरी। pic.twitter.com/YxhOByyspp — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 16, 2023

