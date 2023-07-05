In a video shared by pastry chef Amaury Guichon on Instagram, he is seen making a life-size chocolate sculpture of a leopard. Chef Amaury Guichon is known for making life-size edible sculptures, especially of animals. This time he made a beautiful leopard out of chocolate. "I love the way the eyes turned out! What should I do next? [sic]," chef Amaury Guichon wrote in the caption of the innovative Instagram video. "Imagine being this good at anything [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. From the leopard's tail to its paws, chef Amaury crafted everything with chocolate. Tandoori Chicken Ice Cream With Chocolate Sauce Is Worst Nightmare Come True Moment for Food Lovers! (Watch Viral Video).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)