Namma Yatri, the well-known auto-rickshaw app in Bengaluru, made the decision to ensure that its customers, whether or not they are tech-savvy, were informed of the latest developments in the field of technology. With bold text, the app's message said, "Pickup faster than Sam Altman's return!" What else could catch Bengalureans' attention, if not that? Getting an autorickshaw on time with a touch of quirkiness and techiness is indeed a 'peak Bengaluru moment', on which people couldn't help but share screenshots of the experience on social media. Sam Altman Fires OpenAI Board Members Who Sacked Him, Adam D'Angelo Survives.

