Likes are pouring in for a touching video that depicts a pet dog attempting to enter an ambulance that is purportedly taking its owner to the hospital. An undated video posted earlier this week on Reddit showed the first responders attempting to dissuade a dog from getting inside an ambulance. The dog chases after the ambulance as it drives off. However, the ambulance stops in response, and the first responders let the dog inside by opening the door. The whereabouts of the video remains unknown. So far, it has garnered over 9,700 upvotes. Kerala: Loyal Dog Refuses to Leave Hospital’s Mortuary After Owner Dies During Treatment in Kannur, Videos Surface.

Pet Dog Chases Ambulance With Owner Inside

