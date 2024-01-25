A young boy from the town of Piyapatnam has achieved a remarkable feat by creating a picture of Lord Rama using a Rubik’s cube. Pranav P. Vinay, a 7th-grade student at Pushpa School and the son of Mridula and PN Vinay, is known for his expertise in solving Rubik’s Cubes. Pranav has previously set a record in the Karnataka Book of Records by solving 22 different types of cubes, an achievement that is also documented in the India Book of Records. Prior to his latest accomplishment, Pranav had created a depiction of Sri Krishna using 400 cubes. His latest creation, an image of Sri Rama, was crafted using 498 cubes, showcasing not only his skill with the puzzle but also his artistic talent. Ram Mandir Special: Hyderabad Designer Makes Unique Ayodhya Ram Temple-Shaped Car Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony (See Pics and Watch Video).

Lord Ram Portrait Using Rubik’s Cubes

