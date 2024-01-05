Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the devotional track ‘Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal, music by Payal Dev and penned by Manoj Muntashir via his official X handle on Friday, January 5, 2024. “On the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram, the entire country, along with Ayodhya, is excited to welcome Lord Ram. This track by Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev and Manoj Muntashir is filled with devotion to Lord Ram and is heart touching”, the latter wrote in the caption of the tweet. Ram Mandir Idol Consecration: PM Narendra Modi Invited by Temple Trust to Visit Ayodhya, Says 'I Feel Very Blessed' After Receiving Invitation (See Pic).

PM Narendra Modi Shares Song Dedicated to Lord Ram

