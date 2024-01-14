An elderly man carried a bunch of sugarcane on his head and rode a bicycle for 14 kilometres to give it as a Pongal gift to his daughter in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai on Sunday, January 14, 2024. As the latter continued with his unique journey, people watched him with surprise and cheered for him on his way. According to reports, his daughter Sundarapal did not have children for more than ten years after she got married and gave birth to twins eight years ago. “After that, I started bringing Pongal gift items to her on my bicycle by carrying sugarcane on my head. I am healthy, so I am happily going on the bicycle to see my daughter and my grandchildren”, he told news agency ANI. Pongal 2024: Rajnikanth’s Fan Celebrates Festival in Unique Way, Offers Prayers At Temple Dedicated to Actor in Madurai (Watch Video).

Elderly Man Rides Bicycle for 14 Kilometres to Give Gift to His Daughter in Pudukkottai

Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu: Elderly man Chelladurai, who carried a bunch of sugarcane on his head and rode for 14 kilometres for his daughter said, "His daughter Sundarapal did not have children for more than ten years after she got married. Her daughter gave birth to twins eight…

