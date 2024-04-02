A pediatric surgeon in Chandigarh stumbled upon forgotten SBI shares purchased by his grandparents in 1994, originally valued at Rs 500. Dr Tanmay Motiwala stumbled upon the old investments while organising family assets and finding share certificates from the State Bank of India (SBI). His grandfather's initial investment has multiplied substantially, underscoring the enduring potential of equity investment. The SBI shares, forgotten by his grandfather, yielded remarkable returns of 750x in three decades, now worth Rs 3.75 lakh. Dr Motiwala shared the discovery in a post on X, explaining the process of converting family stock certificates into a demat format with the help of an advisor. He currently intends to hold onto the shares, emphasizing their sentimental and financial value. UPI Services Down? SBI, HDFC Bank and Bank Of Baroda Customers Face Issues While Making UPI Payments on First Day of New Financial Year.

Forgotten SBI Shares

Got it from my advisor. So sharing it as a correction 🙏🏻 As this tweet got viral, he got it and one gentleman shared it on DM just now. So the share price opened at a premium at IPO listing and the buying price would be 5000 and not 500. I didn't know this part as i… — Dr. Tanmay Motiwala (@Least_ordinary) April 2, 2024

