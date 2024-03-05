A viral image of premium parking rates at UB City in Bengaluru has sparked outrage online. The photo, shared by Ishan Vaish on X, shows parking charges of Rs 1000 per hour at the upscale location. The exorbitant rates have garnered widespread attention on social media platforms, with many expressing disbelief and criticism over the steep pricing, with some asking, "Is there anything special in UB City parking for which they charge Rs 1000 per hour." Bengaluru Viral Video: Farmer Denied Entry in Metro Due to ‘Shabby Clothes’, BMRCL Responds to Viral Clip, Says Namma Metro Security Supervisor Sacked (Watch Video).

Rs 1000 per Hour Parking Charge

Such things exist in India!! And this ain’t the airport pic.twitter.com/YpWBWFpWjt — Ishan Vaish (@thatishan) March 5, 2024

