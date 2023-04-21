During their visit to Birmingham on Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stopped by an Indian street food eatery, where the prince took a reservation over the phone. At the Indian Streatery in Bennetts Hill, Birmingham, Prince William took the unexpected call and took a reservation for two while he and his wife Kate were served a variety of Indian cuisine. Kate Middleton Beats Prince William in Spin Race Despite Wearing Heels and Skirt at Welsh Leisure Centre (Watch Video).

Prince William and Kate Middleton Visits Indian Eatery

Duke And Duchess of Wales in Birmingham

