The hashtag #PuneRains is trending on Twitter after Pune, a sprawling city in Maharashtra, received rainfall. It brought much-needed relief to the residents of Pune from the scorching heat. Netizens took to the microblogging platform to share photos and videos depicting the incredible, cool weather and the picturesque view of the city. Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra, had received a good rainfall after days of sweltering summer days.

From gully cricket to greenery everything is loving the first shower of the season 💖🫰🏼☔️#punerains pic.twitter.com/tygHgs5QkF — 🍒Mentos Zindagi🌟🚥 (@KeyaSMamma) June 10, 2022

#punerains #pune #NatureBeauty Sometimes I just keep on gazing at nature , it makes me feel peaceful ! pic.twitter.com/8uYfBVRq03 — Rakhi (@RakhiDhavale) June 10, 2022

