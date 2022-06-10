The hashtag #PuneRains is trending on Twitter after Pune, a sprawling city in Maharashtra, received rainfall. It brought much-needed relief to the residents of Pune from the scorching heat. Netizens took to the microblogging platform to share photos and videos depicting the incredible, cool weather and the picturesque view of the city. Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra, had received a good rainfall after days of sweltering summer days.
Such a Cool Sight
Joys of monsoon. #punerains pic.twitter.com/ZA5MgPb0vR
— Thevar Steffy (@Thevarsteffy) June 10, 2022
Wow!
From gully cricket to greenery everything is loving the first shower of the season 💖🫰🏼☔️#punerains pic.twitter.com/tygHgs5QkF
— 🍒Mentos Zindagi🌟🚥 (@KeyaSMamma) June 10, 2022
Picturesque View of The City
Nature is the art of God. #beautiful #punerains #photography pic.twitter.com/gmuM1XKkaz
— Ankita Khandare (@Miss_Ankitak) June 10, 2022
Peaceful
#punerains #pune #NatureBeauty
Sometimes I just keep on gazing at nature , it makes me feel peaceful ! pic.twitter.com/8uYfBVRq03
— Rakhi (@RakhiDhavale) June 10, 2022
Finally, It's Raining
And finally it's raining!!! #Punerains #Karvenagar ❤️
— Rutuparna Gokhale (@RutuparnaG) June 10, 2022
First Showers in The City
First showers of the year❤️@mitadtuniversity #rains #Pune #Punerains #MITADT #FridayVibes #photography #Photos pic.twitter.com/xBP6Sstt3x
— 7 (@isohaibkhan7) June 10, 2022
Stunning Snaps
Got some good shots after many days…….#Pune #punerains pic.twitter.com/OIGFmn3Gzh
— Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) June 10, 2022
So Beautiful
First proper rain in Pune. #punerains pic.twitter.com/RMrhcybk76
— Vasudev'sAlterEgo 🇮🇳 (@iAviOfficial) June 10, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)