As Pune experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, several parts of the city witnessed waterlogged roads, submerged vehicles, power outrages and traffic becoming gridlocked. Reportedly, over 50 mm of rain was received in parts of Pune in nearly an hour on Sunday evening. Soon Twitter got flooded with the hashtag #PuneRains as netizens started the chatter in the wake of the intense downpour.
#PuneRains Tweets:
Extreme rainfall event at Hadapsar like cloudburst..#punerainspic.twitter.com/1r15liBbDU
— Dipen Soni (@dipensoni17) September 11, 2022
Look At The View!
Thunderstorm and heavy rain today in pune. #punerains#PuneWeatherpic.twitter.com/4rIWPEyE6V
— 𝒩𝒾𝓁𝒶𝓀𝓈𝒽𝒾🖋 (@NarayaniDeka) September 11, 2022
Pune Rains Scenes
I'm in #punecity or #Mumbai#rain#punerains#abpmajha#zeenews#TV9News#PMCpic.twitter.com/Ts94sb7uOv
— Vijay.G.Shinde (@VijayShinde999) September 11, 2022
Orange Alert In Pune
Do not try to go inside magarpatta city... heavy water logging... #punerains#punepic.twitter.com/ZiP1fUQNQk
— IamKaushal (@KaushalChavan3) September 11, 2022
Pune Rains View
Why shud Only Banglore hv All the Fun..
Here's #PuneRains pic.twitter.com/U7D9fRgtMw
— Shaikh Wasim ✋ BE PRACTICAL (@wasim_shaikh10) September 12, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)