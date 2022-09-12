As Pune experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday, several parts of the city witnessed waterlogged roads, submerged vehicles, power outrages and traffic becoming gridlocked. Reportedly, over 50 mm of rain was received in parts of Pune in nearly an hour on Sunday evening. Soon Twitter got flooded with the hashtag #PuneRains as netizens started the chatter in the wake of the intense downpour.

#PuneRains Tweets:

Extreme rainfall event at Hadapsar like cloudburst..#punerainspic.twitter.com/1r15liBbDU — Dipen Soni (@dipensoni17) September 11, 2022

Look At The View!

Pune Rains Scenes

Orange Alert In Pune

Pune Rains View

Why shud Only Banglore hv All the Fun.. Here's #PuneRains pic.twitter.com/U7D9fRgtMw — Shaikh Wasim ✋ BE PRACTICAL (@wasim_shaikh10) September 12, 2022

