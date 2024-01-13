In a miraculous turn of events, 80-year-old Darshan Singh Brar, declared "dead" by doctors in Patiala, Punjab, has been found alive after the ambulance carrying his supposed body hit a pothole. Brar's family had prepared for his funeral, with relatives gathering and arrangements in place. However, during the journey to his home near Karnal, the pothole jolted the ambulance, prompting Brar's grandson to notice movement and a heartbeat. Swift action led to Brar being taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him alive, challenging the earlier declaration of death. The incident has left both the family and medical authorities baffled, with Brar now in critical condition at NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal. Punjab School Holiday: All Schools in Border State to Remain Shut Till January 14 Due to Cold Weather Conditions.

Declared 'Dead' Man Purportedly Comes Alive

VIDEO | Darshan Singh, who was 'declared dead' by doctors in Punjab's Patiala, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal. Singh is alive, but said to be in critical condition. Follow this thread to read the details of the 'miracle' as narrated by Singh's family member. pic.twitter.com/U5Th4U4Osd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024

VIDEO | "We don't have any documented evidence that he was dead. When he was brought to us, there was pulse, BP and he was a little conscious. We don't know whether he was dead prior to coming here or not. He is still critical," says a doctor at NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal. pic.twitter.com/DZTmbvPR4X — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2024

