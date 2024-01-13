In a miraculous turn of events, 80-year-old Darshan Singh Brar, declared "dead" by doctors in Patiala, Punjab, has been found alive after the ambulance carrying his supposed body hit a pothole. Brar's family had prepared for his funeral, with relatives gathering and arrangements in place. However, during the journey to his home near Karnal, the pothole jolted the ambulance, prompting Brar's grandson to notice movement and a heartbeat. Swift action led to Brar being taken to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him alive, challenging the earlier declaration of death. The incident has left both the family and medical authorities baffled, with Brar now in critical condition at NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal. Punjab School Holiday: All Schools in Border State to Remain Shut Till January 14 Due to Cold Weather Conditions.

