Remembering the Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on His Birth Anniversary

Remembering #Nobel laureate, great poet & author of Indian National Anthem Gurudev #RabindranathTagore on his Jayanti. He played a key role in the renaissance of modern India. He has been described as one of the first 20th century global man. Listen #JanGanMann by Tagore. pic.twitter.com/lTbeGmzmC6 — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) May 7, 2021

Netizens Share Photos of Tagore

Remembering Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. #RabindranathTagore pic.twitter.com/LkHxINvj7R — Kontham Deepika BJP (@KonthamDeepika) May 7, 2021

A Great Quote From Tagore's Gitanjali

Writer of India's National Anthem, Rabindranath Tagore

Remembering the great poet, and the writer of our national anthem on his birth anniversary.#RabindranathTagore pic.twitter.com/5rluGOE1FA — Neha Gupta🇮🇳 (@tweetsnehuu) May 7, 2021

Another Quote by Gurudev

“Patriotism can’t be our final spiritual shelter. I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live.”#RabindranathTagore Remembering the genius on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/A8Gf2OU6wJ — Shubham yadav (@Shubham11408941) May 7, 2021

