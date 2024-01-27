A video is going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming to be that of Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan brutally assaulting his house help. The not-so-clear clip shows him beating his servant in front of onlookers who do very little to stop the singer. This video is shared by Samaa TV, a Pakistani Urdu language news channel which, in their report, has stated that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a habitual aggressor towards his staff. None of this, however, is independently authenticated by us. Nevertheless, this video will surely raise several questions regarding the conduct of the popular Pakistani musical artist among his fans.

Viral Video Claims Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Is Beating His Servant

Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan beating his servent for bottle of Alcohol pic.twitter.com/9DZwYxgPmV — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 27, 2024

Watch Video Report on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Beating His Servant

