Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is a great devotee of Giriraj Ji Maharaj, so much so that right after taking oath as the CM, he, along with his family, reached the temple of Giriraj Maharaj in Govardhan. A video of Bhajan Lal Sharma's wife and son performing Dandavat Parikrama around the Giriraj Ji Maharaj has surfaced on social media. In the 46-second-long clip, they both are seen doing the circumambulation to pay obeisance to Giriraj Maharaj. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Makes Surprise Visit to Sawai Man Singh Hospital; Reprimands Officials (Watch Video).

Bhajan Lal Sharma's Wife, Son Perform Dandavat Parikrama

