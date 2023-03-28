The internet went astounded when an elderly man gives tribute to the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala on a classical instrument. A Rajasthani folk musician in Chandigarh's sector 17 performed the late singer's popular song ‘295’ on a Sarangi in the now-viral video that Twitter user Sakoon Singh posted. Twitter users are now praising this unique rendition of Sidhu Moose Wala's song owing to the artist's skilled performance. "Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune?" read the caption of the viral video. zOn Sidhu Moose Wala’s Birth Anniversary, Video from the Singer’s Last Birthday Party Goes Viral – WATCH.

Folk Musician Plays Late Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s Hit Track:

Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune? pic.twitter.com/yyFyFrTK1L — Sakoon Singh (@SakoonSingh) March 26, 2023

