The Jhajjar police took to X, formerly twitter, vowing strict action against social media influencers Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh. After a controversy by Elvish Yadav and YouTuber Maxtern, a new clash has erupted between Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh following the former's issuance of open threats against the latter in a video. The clash has rapidly gained attention, prompting netizens to choose sides and engage in fervent debates online. The Jhajjar police in Haryana got involved in the matter on Saturday, and posted a tweet warning both of strict action if they break the law. "Jhajjar Police will win. We will take strictest action against anyone promoting violence , hatred and breaking law. Keep watching our handle for updates," it said. It went on to say that it has already started legal proceedings against the influencers for openly promoting violence. Rajat Dalal Claims He's Going to Maxtern's House; Fitness Influencer Also Invites Elvish Yadav and His Men to Come There and Bury the Hatchet (Watch Video).

Rajat Dalal Vs Rajveer Singh Fight

Jhajjar Police will win . We will take strictest action against anyone promoting violence , hatred and breaking law. Keep watching our handle for updates. — Jhajjar Police (@jhajjarpolice) March 16, 2024

🧵 किसी को भी कानून व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने नहीं दी जाएगी । इस विषय पर अपडेट के लिए हमारा ट्विटर पेज देखते रहिए । — Jhajjar Police (@jhajjarpolice) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)