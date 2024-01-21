In a remarkable blend of technology and tradition, the devotional song ‘Ram Aayenge’ has been recreated in the AI-generated voice of Lata Mangeshkar, often referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’. This innovative approach allows listeners to experience the Shri Ram Bhajan in the iconic voice of the legendary singer. This unique rendition underscores the potential of AI in preserving and propagating cultural heritage. It offers a new way for fans and devotees to connect with the spiritual message of the song, while also paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Lata Mangeshkar. AI Recreates Shah Rukh Khan's 'Haule Haule' in Legendary Mohammad Rafi's Voice, Result is Just Magical (Watch Video).

AI Generated Voice of Lata Mangeshkar Sings ‘Ram Aayenge’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ MRA (@djmrasingh)

