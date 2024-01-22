Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, 2024, a little girl wowed the social media with her soulful rendition of Ram Aayenge bhajan. A video recently surfaced online, depicting the girl beautifully singing the devotional song. While the whereabouts of this video remains unknown, the clip is currently doing rounds on social media. German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann Sings ‘Ram Aayenge’ Song, Soulful Rendition of Ram Bhajan Goes Viral.

Ram Aayenge New Rendition Video

