In a remarkable display of cultural celebration, Indian-Americans in Maryland organized a grand Tesla music show in anticipation of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, scheduled for January 22. The event featured a visually striking arrangement of over 200 Tesla cars forming the word ‘Ram,’ their headlights synchronised to the rhythm of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ The spectacle, which was shared by PTI, showcased the cars illuminating in sync with the music, creating a mesmerising light show. Each light was carefully programmed, symbolising the devotion and enthusiasm for the upcoming inauguration of the Ayodhya Mandir. Tesla Musical Light Show in US: Over 150 Cars Parked Strategically in ‘Ram’ Formation Hold Dazzling Light Show in Maryland (Watch Video).

Unique Tesla Light Show

VIDEO | More than 200 Indian American Tesla car owners on Saturday held a unique musical show in a Maryland suburb of Washington DC to commemorate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. pic.twitter.com/czokKpwLUO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

