In a unique tribute to the upcoming consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on January 22, a man from West Bengal’s Durgapur, Chhotan Ghosh, has crafted a remarkable replica of the temple using Parle-G biscuits. The edible masterpiece, measuring four feet by four feet, was constructed using 20 kg of the popular biscuits. Ghosh, along with his friends, dedicated about five days to create this work of art, employing thermocol, plywood, glue guns, and a generous amount of Parle-G biscuits. The biscuit-built temple is now on display for public viewing in Durgapur, Bengal. This is not the first time Ghosh has demonstrated his creative prowess. He previously made headlines with a replica of Chandrayaan-3, which featured a functional rocket that could propel the model to a height of approximately 30 feet. Ram Mandir Special: Hyderabad Man Prepares 1,265 Kg Laddu to Offer at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

