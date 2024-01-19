A devotee made an offering of ‘56 Bhog’ (56 types of delicacies) for Lord Ram at the residence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das. “After the Pran Pratishta January 22 is completed, the first offering to Shri Ram will be from this 56 Bhog”, Acharya Satyendra Das told news agency ANI on Friday, January 19, 2024. A video of the man’s unique offering to Lord Ram is currently doing rounds on social media. Surat Jeweller Makes Silver-Made Replicas of 'Ram Mandir', Check Prices, Pics and Video Here.

Lucknow Man Makes Offering of ’56 Bhog’ for Lord Ram

#WATCH | Ayodhya: A devotee from Lucknow makes an offering of 56 Bhog for Shri Ram at the residence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das' residence. Acharya Satyendra Das says, "After the Pran Pratishta on 22nd January is completed, the first… pic.twitter.com/82sxwo4r17 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)