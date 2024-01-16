World Record Holder Soni Chaurasia is set to roller skate her way to the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony held on January 22. Chaurasia told news agency ANI, “On 17th January, when Ganesh Puja will begin in the Ram temple, I will begin my spiritual journey from Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Ayodhya Dham, and I will request people to celebrate Diwali on January 22.” The total journey is 228km long and my first halt will be in Jaunpur after 70km. On 18 January I'll be in Sultanpur, and on the 19th I will reach Ayodhya, she added. “On 18 January I'll be in Sultanpur, and on the 19th I will reach Ayodhya. On 20th January I will reach Ayodhya Dham because according to protocol, all invitees need to be in the temple premises during rituals”, she said. Ram Temple Consecration: Devotees Light Diyas, Perform Aarti at Saryu Ghat As Rituals for Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Begins (Watch Videos).

Soni Chaurasia to Roller-Skate to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

