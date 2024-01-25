The Ram Temple inauguration on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya was indeed a memorable moment for the entire nation. While various videos of the ceremony grabbed eyeballs on the internet, several clips of devotees performing with Maharashtrian ‘Puneri Dhol Tasha’ at the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya is doing rounds on social media. Moreover, according to reports, devotees from Pune and other parts of Maharashtra also performed with traditional dhols, drums, conch shells and other musical instruments before Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: 108-Feet-Long Incense Stick Being Made in Vadodara for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir (Watch Video).

Devotees Perform Traditional ‘Puneri Dhol’ at Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Maharashtrian Puneri Dhol Tasha at Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya... 🚩🚩🚩 Note - Headphones me jabarjast sunai dega... pic.twitter.com/kaSMO8xnTf — Mayur Sejpal 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) January 25, 2024

