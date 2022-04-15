Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the hot topic of discussion right now, thanks to their Mumbai wedding on April 14. Not only fans and family, many popular brands also wished the star couple on social media. Now, joining the bandwagon with a cheeky congratulatory message was condom company Durex India who wished the newlywed with a "Channa Mereya" song twist. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Animal Welfare NGO Names Pair of Rescued Stallion and Mare After the Newlywed Couple.

Durex India Wishes RAlia:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)