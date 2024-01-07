Watching clips of rare wildlife in their natural environments is always intriguing, and Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda provided an exceptional illustration of it on X. A family of pseudo-melanistic tigers was sighted in the jungles of Odisha, and Nanda, who frequently posts wildlife footage, posted a brief clip of the incident on Sunday, January 7. Notably, the melanistic tigers consist of a unique gene pool on which the black stripes are much more apparent than those of Royal Bengal tigers. These tigers are only found in Odisha. Because of their intricate and dark stripe patterns, they are frequently referred to as "black tigers." The video shared by Nanda is currently doing rounds on internet. Rare Persian Leopards Caught on Camera: Family of Persian Leopards Make Home Infront of Trap Camera in Turkmenistan, Mesmerising Video Surfaces.

Pseudo Melanistic Tiger Family Spotted in Forest in Odisha

Nature never fails to surprise us. This is one of the rarest of the rare… A complete Pseudo melanistic tiger family from the forests of Odisha😌 pic.twitter.com/SQx6dQo3sD — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) January 7, 2024

