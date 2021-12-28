Ratan Tata Turned 84 today and birthday wishes for the octogenarian poured in from across the country. Born in Gujarat, Ratan Tata is renowned for his philanthropy as much as he is for his business ethics. He is Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals. On his special day, the business Magnate received love and birthday wishes from netizens on the microblogging platform Twitter. Ratan Tata Shares Picture Of Taj Employee Sharing Umbrella With Stray Dog During Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai, Calls It 'Heartwarming Moment'.

Birthday Wishes For Ratan Tata 

Happy Birthday, Sir!

An Inspiration For Indians 

Happy 84 Ratan Tata! 

Ratan Tata's Birthday Wishes 

The Great Ratan Tata 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)