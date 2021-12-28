Ratan Tata Turned 84 today and birthday wishes for the octogenarian poured in from across the country. Born in Gujarat, Ratan Tata is renowned for his philanthropy as much as he is for his business ethics. He is Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals. On his special day, the business Magnate received love and birthday wishes from netizens on the microblogging platform Twitter. Ratan Tata Shares Picture Of Taj Employee Sharing Umbrella With Stray Dog During Heavy Rainfall in Mumbai, Calls It 'Heartwarming Moment'.

Birthday Wishes For Ratan Tata

Wishing a very happy birthday to Ratan Tata garu @RNTata2000 . A titan of industry, philanthropist, and unabashed champion of make in India, he's an inspiration to all Indians. pic.twitter.com/g3Ut1isuvR — Sri Krishna Devarayulu Lavu (@SriKrishnaLavu) December 28, 2021

Happy Birthday, Sir!

Happy Birthday Sir Ratan Tata ♥️👌🏻#RatanTatapic.twitter.com/bkNJPadUf5 — Mustak Alam Samrat (@MustakSamrat) December 28, 2021

An Inspiration For Indians

Happy Birthday Sir ❤️ An Industrialist Philanthropist, A Padma Bhushan And Padma Vibhishan Awardee. He Donates Over 65% Of His Wealth To Various Charitable Trusts pic.twitter.com/kUmmmpMiQR — 𝑁𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑎 𝑆𝐾 𝑌𝑆𝑅𝐶𝑃 𝑉𝐽𝐴 𝐶𝐸𝑁𝑇𝑅𝐴𝐿🔥 (@Nainask3) December 28, 2021

Happy 84 Ratan Tata!

Wishing you a very happy birthday sir..ur an idol, inspiration of our country.. love you sir ❤ @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/LFy8YFTzxD — Dr Udit Raj (स्तण खाता)🐿 (@rabetdowney) December 28, 2021

Ratan Tata's Birthday Wishes

#RatanTata Happy birthday to the greatest philanthropist world ever seen The most respectful personality of india. He once said he will never let india down and he proved it many times by standing in tough times. Long live beloved son of mother india. happy birthday sir ❤️ pic.twitter.com/niAuixvGwl — Srif Bandda Rahul (@RahulSrif) December 27, 2021

The Great Ratan Tata

