Rats were seen feasting on food from a booth at the Itarsi Junction railway station in Madhya Pradesh in a startling occurrence that raised questions about the hygienic conditions and security of the food provided to train passengers. The issue was made public after a video of the bothersome rodents casually browsing through snack-filled plates and ground-level containers at the IRCTC stand went viral online. “Rats on IRCTC food Inspection Duty", read the sarcastic caption to the video that later went viral on social media. Meanwhile, as the clip started doing rounds on social media, Railway authorities responded to the matter via their official X handle. Rats Inside Train Pantry Video: Mice Found 'Feasting' on Food in Pantry Car of Mumbai LTT-Madgaon Express.

Rats Feast on Food Items Prepared at IRCTC Stall

Rats on IRCTC food Inspection Duty 🤢 The Reason why i avoid eating food from Railway Station Vendors!! 📍Itarsi Junction, Madhya Pradesh @IRCTCofficial @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/8y2eXbb9td — Saurabh • A Railfan 🇮🇳 (@trainwalebhaiya) January 6, 2024

