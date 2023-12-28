Reports of oppressive crowds on Indian Railways are a common source of grievances on the internet these days. Things don't appear to be getting any better, with people without tickets clogging up the second and even first AC coaches on trains. Furthermore, a man from Bihar recently related how, even with a confirmed ticket in hand, he was forced to stand the full distance on a train headed for Odisha. An image of a crowded train carriage was uploaded by Abhas Kumar Shrivastava in the post that has since gone viral. There is not much room for movement because passengers have even obstructed the train's hallway. "Reserved a seat 4 days prior and got a confirmed ticket. It was only after somehow entering the train I realised I couldn’t even reach my seat number 64", he wrote on X. The story didn't end there; he continued by describing how, after an hour of exertion, he finally made it to his seat, only to discover that it was occupied by a pregnant woman. "So just left and stood at the gate for two hours," he revealed. It's important to note that during the conversations in the comment section, several people commended Shrivastava for sticking by his choice to let the pregnant woman take up his whole seat. Woman Shares Clip of Ticketless Passengers Crowding First AC Compartment of Train, Raises Security Concerns; Indian Railways Responds (Watch Video).

Bihar Man Forced to Stand for Entire Journey on Crowded Odisha Train Despite Having Confirmed Ticket

Reserved a seat 4 days prior and got a confirmed ticket. It was only after somehow entering the train I realised I couldn't even reach my seat number 64. After an hour when I reached my seat, I found a pregnant lady sitting on it, so just left and stood at the gate for two hours. pic.twitter.com/r8iCbU7rZN — Abhas Kumar Shrivastava (Kane Williamson FC)✨🇮🇳 (@abhas_rewcie) December 26, 2023

