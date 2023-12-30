In a viral video circulating on social media, two innovative youths caught the attention of Anand Mahindra as they transformed a recliner sofa into a mobile vehicle. The video showcases the duo's journey from purchasing the sofa to ingeniously assembling it with wheels, earning praise for their passion and engineering dedication. Anand Mahindra, sharing the video on X, wrote, "Just a fun project? Yes, but look at the passion and engineering effort that went into it. If a country has to become a giant in automobiles, it needs many such "garage" inventors. Happy driving kids, and I’d like to see the look on the face of the RTO inspector in India when you drive in to register this!" Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Snehdeep Singh Kalsi Singing Kesariya Song in Seven Language, Says, ‘In Polarised World, It’s So Comforting To Hear Voices That Are Unifying’.

Recliner Sofa on Wheels

Just a fun project? Yes, but look at the passion and engineering effort that went into it. If a country has to become a giant in automobiles, it needs many such ‘garage’ inventors… Happy driving kids, and I’d like to see the look on the face of the RTO inspector in India, when… pic.twitter.com/sOLXCpebTU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)