At 10 Downing Street in London, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty joyfully celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with their family on Monday, November 13. The duo were seen lighting the traditional ‘diyas’ outside their residence, a symbol of good triumphing over the evil. A video of Sunak and Murty cheerfully singing Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan – ‘'Raghupati Raghav Raja Raam’ during the Diwali celebration while sitting on the floor among other people during the Diwali celebration has surfaced online. Diwali 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Extend Warm Welcome to Hindu Community Guests at Downing Street Ahead of Deepavali Celebration (See Pics).

Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy Sing Mahatma Gandhi's Favourite Bhajan

Did the BBC cover this? pic.twitter.com/wFx8FGovXD — Ashok Bijalwan अशोक बिजल्वाण 🇮🇳 (@AshTheWiz) November 13, 2023

