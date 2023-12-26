It is necessary to conduct routine monitoring to evaluate the water quality and create actionable measures. This issue gained attention in 2020 after a shocking occurrence in Russia where the Iskitimka River unexpectedly turned beetroot red, scaring the locals and sparking inquiries into the sources of this worrisome phenomenon. The waters of the Iskitimka River, which flows through the industrial city of Kemerovo in southern Russia, took on an unusual crimson hue. Distressed residents noticed ducks reluctant to get into the water, indicating that there was a problem below the surface. Photos and videos of the river's striking crimson colour appeared on social media platforms, arousing questions about the possible effects of the unknown pollutant on the ecosystem. An old video of the river recently surfaced online again and started doing rounds on the internet. Arctic Circle Turns Red Due to Oil Spill in Russia, Netizens Relate it to Bible Prophecy of Sea Becoming Blood Before End of The World (Watch Pics and Video).

Iskitimka River Turns Red in Russia

