Support is pouring in from all directions for Johnny Depp. If the latest buzz on social media is to be believed, the latest but not the least surprising celebrity to extend love and support to the 59-year-old Pirates of The Caribbean star is Robert Downey Jr. Now, it is no hidden secret that the two have been pals for decades and apparently the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s godfather FaceTimed Depp post his emphatic win in the defamation trial against ex-wife and actor Amber Heard. While this piece of information is yet to be confirmed from either of the two Hollywood icons or their representatives, Twitterverse is already buzzing with enthusiasm. Netizens are celebrating this bromance, and how!

Aww, Iron Man and Captain Jack Sparrow!

ROBERT DOWNEY JR FACETIMED JOHNNY DEPP AFTER THE VERDICT WAS OUT 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jsiPliPyDL — jas ✨ (@mculokii) June 11, 2022

Need These Two in a Movie

Robert Downey Jr loves Johnny Depp, so true 🤧🤧🤧 — G ✨ (@mderndarkwizard) June 11, 2022

Manifesting, Manifesting

Y'all dont' understand.....but we NEED a movie with these two together. Seriously!!! Manifesting it into reality. @RobertDowneyJr and #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/uztoelkS6o — Carolina Depphead 🏴‍☠️ (@80sDepphead) June 12, 2022

We Are All Crying

Robert Downey Jr FaceTimed Johnny Depp after his victory! I might actually cry. their friendship is so beautiful. I LOVE THEM😭😭😭 — Beb ♡ Jamie Bower (@ohmobius) June 12, 2022

We Love RDJ 3000

And here I thought my respect for Robert Downey Jr. couldn't get higher 😭 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/vXz8MM5V4v — JLesemotte (@JLesemotte) June 11, 2022

RDJ and JD Appreciation Post

Johnny Depp x Robert Downey Jr appreciation post ~ ♡ ~ forever pic.twitter.com/PMU1iIhngW — Tongo Bozzie🍹🚬°•.•* (@Noneofthemknew1) June 11, 2022

Everyone Is Loving Their Friendship

#RobertDowneyJr face timed his old friend #JohnnyDepp as soon as the verdict was declared ♥️ Love this friendship — . (@iSRKzYash) June 12, 2022

