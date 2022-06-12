Support is pouring in from all directions for Johnny Depp. If the latest buzz on social media is to be believed, the latest but not the least surprising celebrity to extend love and support to the 59-year-old Pirates of The Caribbean star is Robert Downey Jr. Now, it is no hidden secret that the two have been pals for decades and apparently the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s godfather FaceTimed Depp post his emphatic win in the defamation trial against ex-wife and actor Amber Heard. While this piece of information is yet to be confirmed from either of the two Hollywood icons or their representatives, Twitterverse is already buzzing with enthusiasm. Netizens are celebrating this bromance, and how!

Aww, Iron Man and Captain Jack Sparrow!

Need These Two in a Movie

Manifesting, Manifesting

We Are All Crying

We Love RDJ 3000

RDJ and JD Appreciation Post

Everyone Is Loving Their Friendship

