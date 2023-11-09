A new "robot police dog" assisted the Los Angeles Police Department in nearly a three-hour-long standoff with a man on a Hollywood Metro bus who was purportedly carrying a firearm. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident began on Wednesday, November 8, when a bus rider spotted another passenger who looked to be sleeping with a revolver at his feet. After being informed, the bus driver stopped at the junction of Melrose and Western Avenues, where all the passengers disembarked. After getting the man off the bus, authorities used "SPOT," a quadruped unmanned ground vehicle robot, to take the accused into custody. NYPD's Robot Dog Helping Police in City Patrol Goes Viral, Watch Video.

Los Angeles Police Deploys Robot Police Dog During Standoff

NEW - LAPD deploys robot police dog during a standoff with an armed man in Hollywood, Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/oJhJHU1sJW — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)