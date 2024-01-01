Popular food delivery platform Zomato’s Founder Deepinder Goyal revealed in a recent tweet that Indians have given a total of Rs 97 lakh as tips to the delivery partners on the occasion of New Year's Eve on Sunday, December 31, 2024. Goyal took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Love you, India! You’ve tipped over ₹97 lakhs till now to the delivery partners serving you tonight.” The post is currently doing rounds on the internet. Zomato Revenue Jumps 70% to Rs 2,056 Crore in Q4 Results, Net Loss Narrows to Rs 188 Crore; Here's How CEO Deepinder Goyal Reacts.

Rs 97 Lakhs Given as Tips to Zomato Delivery Partners on New Year's Eve

Love you, India! You’ve tipped over ₹97 lakhs till now to the delivery partners serving you tonight ❤️❤️❤️ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2023

