Russian President Vladimir Putin observed the Orthodox feast of Epiphany on Friday, January 19, by participating in the traditional ritual of immersing himself in frigid waters. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the event, but the specific location of Putin's dip remains undisclosed. Video footage of the 71-year-old president crossing himself before taking the icy dips has since gone viral. The practice, considered sacred in adherence to Orthodox tradition, involves taking a dip in water blessed by a priest during Epiphany week, believed to have healing properties. Russian President Vladimir Putin Revokes Russia's Ratification of Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1996.

Russia President Vladimir Putin's Icy Epiphany Dips

Epiphany, Putin jumps into ice water to receive baptism! pic.twitter.com/pC80V2zNWj — CN Gbear (@CNAac010) January 19, 2024

#Putin joins in celebration of #Epiphany by dunking in ice water 3 times pic.twitter.com/XXJThBvYWL — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) January 19, 2024

