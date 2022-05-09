At times social media influencers may not be aware of the cultural importance of a particular place or thing. A recent viral picture of a Russian Yoga Instagrammer shows her posing naked under a 700-year-old banyan tree at a temple in Tabanan district, in Bali. The image soon got viral on the internet and irked Balinese communities. As per the reports, the husband and wife Alina Fazleeva will be banned from Indonesia for at least six months, and also had to take part in a cleansing ceremony at the sacred area. Sandy Saha, Social Media Influencer, Fined For Dancing And Filming Video on Maa Flyover In Kolkata.

Watch The Viral Picture, Here:

Alina Fazleeva will be deported from Indonesia for this nude photo on a 700-year-old banyan tree at a temple in Tabanan district of Bali. pic.twitter.com/A5pHRXtscI — Colorful Stories (@ColorfulFiction) May 7, 2022

