Fans identified an eerie similarity related to Indian cricket, between PayTM and other organisations like Sahara and Byjus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on the former. The RBI on January 31, put restrictions on the 'Paytm Payments Bank' and now, users would not be able to make new accounts on the platform and use the wallet and FASTags among other services from February 29. Following this development, fans reacted to social media and drew a similarity between Paytm and other companies like Sahara and Byjus, all of which have been associated with Indian cricket as sponsors, in the past. Sahara earlier was barred from collecting funds from investors after violating several regulations and ed-tech startup Byjus experienced a massive downfall as well. RBI Action Against Paytm: Reserve Bank of India Stops Paytm Payments Bank From Accepting Fresh Deposits After February 29, Here’s Why.

'Sponsoring Indian Cricket Seems to Be Hazardous'

Hmm! Sahara, Byju's, and now #Paytm. Sponsoring Indian cricket appears to be quite hazardous. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 1, 2024

Haha

This Paytm situation really makes me wonder how does BCCI picks its sponsors, Dream 11, Byju's, Sahara, Paytm. "Will the company go under in 12-18 months time? You got the sponsorship!"😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lBJ1yKQ3JJ — Anmol Sharma (@financebyanmol) February 1, 2024

'PayTM joins the league'

Whoever joins BCCI faces the wrath leaving no mercy. Micromax, Dream 11, Sahara, Byju And PayTm joins the league. — the randi pua ଅନ୍ତା (@randipua_ananta) February 1, 2024

'Whose Next???'

'RBI Didn't Like Them...'

First Sahara, then Byju’s and now #Paytm Hmm, RBI didn’t like them sponsoring indian cricket😂 — Lakshay (@Lakshay123401) February 1, 2024

'Waiting for Next Sponsor'

#BCCI - Best Indicator in #StockMarket 📉 BYJU'S , SAHARA , DREAM 11 , OPPO , MICROMAX , PAYTM I am waiting for Next Sponsor 😜 — Harshubh Shah (@harshubh) February 1, 2024

'If You Know You Know'

