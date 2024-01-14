In recently surfaced video, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra was seen singing a devotional song dedicated to Lord Ram and the renowned Bollywood track ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ during a live show. Patra shared one of the videos via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the caption, “Today, auspicious songs are being sung everywhere across the country to welcome Lord Ram. On the occasion, do listen to my bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram.” The videos of the BJP leader showcasing his singing talent are currently doing rounds on social media. Sambit Patra Sings Telugu Songs During Campaigning For Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Odisha's Penthakata; Watch Video.

Sambit Patra Sings 'Ram Bhajan' and 'Roop Tera Mastana' on Stage

तेरा रामजी करेंगे बेड़ा पार, उदासी मन काहे को करे.... देशभर में आज हर ओर प्रभु श्री राम के स्वागत में मंगलगान हो रहा है। इस पुण्य अवसर पर प्रभु श्रीराम को समर्पित यह भजन अवश्य सुनें। pic.twitter.com/xcwO6aRZdt — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 14, 2024

