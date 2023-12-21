The social media has been engulfed in a heated controversy between Indian YouTubers Sandeep Maheshwari and Dr Vivek Bindra. It all began when Maheshwari, boasting over 28 million subscribers, exposed an alleged scam associated with a business program offered by a major YouTuber without specifically mentioning anyone. In his video titled "BIG SCAM EXPOSED," Maheshwari labelled the course a "scam." The video quickly went viral, leading many to believe that Bindra was the subject of the accusations. In response, Bindra, CEO of Bada Business Pvt Ltd and a YouTuber with over 21 million subscribers released a video titled "Janeman Biggest Controversy," addressing Maheshwari's claims point by point. The controversy has divided viewers, some supporting Bindra, others backing Maheshwari, and some urging a resolution. YouTube Removed Over 20 Lakh Videos in India Between April and June 2023 For Violating Its Policies.

BIG SCAM EXPOSED

Janeman Biggest Controversy

