103-year-old Kalawati Devi participated in Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023 in Varanasi. She participated in a 100-meter race and completed the distance by walking in 12.56 minutes. Kalawati was the only athlete in the veteran category to participate. A video of her participating in the competition has gone viral on social media. People praised her passion at the prize distribution ceremony, where UP ministers and other dignitaries were present. KSRTC Bus Passenger Slapped Video: Female Conductor Slaps Elderly Woman on Karnataka Government Bus Between Kundgol and Hubballi, Clip Goes Viral.

Kalawati Devi Participates in Sansad Khel Pratiyogita

