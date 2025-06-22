A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows an Indian businessman living in Dubai gifting a custom pink Rolls-Royce to his one-year-old daughter for Father's Day. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a page called Lovin Dubai. "Satish Sanpal just WON Father's day 😍 He gifted a custom-built Rolls-Royce in Dubai just for his precious baby girl Isabella Satish Sanpal!" the caption read. According to the Instagram post, Satish Sanpal, founder of ANAX Developments, gifted his one-year-old daughter Isabella Sanpal a pink Rolls-Royce car along with his wife Tabinda Sanpal. The caption also said that Sanpal and his wife Tabinda went all out for their daughter's first birthday. "Such a Dubai Dad move," it added. The viral video shows the bright metallic pink car's all-pink luxury interiors with the car's nameplate reading, "Congratulations, Isabella". Notably, the luxury car's seats were also monogrammed with the little girl's initials. In the video, Isabella Sanpal is seen dancing as a few people entertain her before she receives the keys to her luxury car. The viral clip also shows the toddler sitting in the custom pink Rolls-Royce for the first time. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Our Tatay had built us a tree house… and that was so priceless!", while a second user said, "Lovindubai content getting more shallow everyday". A third user commented, "I’s still sad seeing a toddler get a Rolls Royce when some charities have to beg for support," while a fourth user wrote, "Oh wow, such a sweet gesture from her father she’s truly lucky!." Vasai: Man Gives 4-Year-Old Son Royal Drop-Off, Escorts Him in Rolls-Royce for First Day of School in Maharashtra; Video Goes Viral.

Indian Businessman Gifts Custom Pink Rolls-Royce to Daughter

