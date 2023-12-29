In a dramatic incident that could have ended in disaster, an American Airlines flight successfully landed at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, despite the high winds caused by Storm Gerrit. The powerful winds tilted the Boeing 777, causing its wings to angle dangerously towards the ground as it approached the runway. However, after a terrifying 10-second ordeal, the skilled pilot managed to regain balance, and the aircraft touched down safely on the runway, averting what could have been a tragic accident. The harrowing landing was captured on video and shared by aviation enthusiasts BigJetTV. The video serves as a testament to the pilot’s skill and the resilience of the aircraft amid challenging weather conditions. UK Plane Crash-Landing Video: Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Road in Cheltenham, None Hurt.

Scary Plane Landing

American 777 insane landing at London Heathrow! Caught during our livestream at @HeathrowAirport. Strong, gusting crosswind elements catching-out even the most seasoned pilots! Wouldn’t have liked being the NFP on this one 😂 watch the flight surfaces 🫨 Get involved: what’s… pic.twitter.com/PjfqhsQjX2 — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) December 27, 2023

